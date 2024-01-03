Daughtery scores a career-high 29 to help Central Arkansas knock off Champion Christian 120-54

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Carl Daughtery Jr. scored a career-high 29 points, Ibbe Klintman and UbongAbasi Etim each secured a double-double and Central Arkansas routed Champion Christian 120-54 on Wednesday.

It was the most points by Central Arkansas since scoring 119 against Champion Christian in 2021. The 66-point margin of victory was also the most since the 119-47 win over the Tigers in 2021.

Central Arkansas (4-12) broke a 53-year-old program record for team rebounds in a game with 73 — with 17 from Klintman and 14 by Etim. UCA’s previous record was 66 set against School of the Ozarks in 1970.

Tucker Anderson added 18 points and Daniel Sofield finished with 14 points for Central Arkansas. Klintman and Etim each scored 11 points. The Bears made a season-high 15 3-pointers and had seven players in double-figure scoring.

Anderson scored the opening 13 points of the game and Central Arkansas led 65-17 at the break. Anderson and Daughtery combined for 31 points in the first half as the Bears shot 54% from the field and limited Champion to just 21%.

Ariyon Williams finished with 12 points and KJ Younge added 11 for the Tigers.

