Dash beat Thorns 2-1, hand Portland its first loss in NWSL this year

Ebony Salmon and Joelle Anderson scored second-half goals and the Houston Dash rallied to beat the Portland Thorns 2-1. It was Portland’s first loss of the season in the National Women’s Soccer League. Elsewhere in the NWSL, Wang Shuang and Parker Goins scored their first league goals to help Racing Louisville beat the Chicago Red Stars 3-0.

