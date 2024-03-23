Daryl Watts scores her first PWHL hat trick to lead Ottawa past Toronto 5-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Daryl Watts scored three goals to lead Ottawa past Toronto 5-3 on Saturday, snapping Toronto’s 11-game winning streak. Hayley Scamurra and Brianne Jenner also scored for Ottawa (7-0-6-6) while Emerance Maschmeyer made 19 saves. Natalie Spooner scored twice and Sarah Nurse had a goal for Toronto (10-3-0-6). Kristen Campbell stopped 20 shots. Ottawa scored three straight goals in the third period to erase a 2-1 deficit. It was the last game for both teams before the league pauses for an international break until April 18.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.