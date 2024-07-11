Darwin Núñez, Uruguay teammates enter stands as fans fight after Copa America loss to Colombia

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Uruguay's Luis Suarez argues with Colombia's Santiago Arias after their Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darwin Núñez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled at Bank of America Stadium following a 1-0 loss to Colombia in a Copa America semifinal. After a physical and contentious match, a melee broke out behind the Uruguay bench after Mexican referee César Ramos’ final whistle. The crowd of 70,644 was about 90% in favor in Colombia, but a small patch of Uruguay fans fought with Colombia supporters as beverages were thrown. Núñez and teammates then climbed a staircase into the crowd.  A video showed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian team colors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.