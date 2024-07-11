Darwin Núñez, Uruguay teammates enter stands and as fans fight after Copa America loss to Colombia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Darwin Núñez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled at Bank of America Stadium following a 1-0 loss to Colombia in a Copa America semifinal. After a physical and contentious match, a melee broke out behind the Uruguay bench after Mexican referee César Ramos’ final whistle. The crowd of 70,644 was about 90% in favor in Colombia, but a small patch of Uruguay fans fought with Colombia supporters as beverages were thrown. Núñez and teammates then climbed a staircase into the crowd. A video showed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian team colors.

