Darwin Nunez an injury doubt for Liverpool’s match at Arsenal

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has a foot problem that could keep him out of Sunday’s big game at Arsenal, with the home team looking to gain ground on the Premier League leader. Manager Jurgen Klopp says Nunez left Anfield in a walking boot after being stepped on early in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Chelsea in midweek. Klopp says, “I don’t know if Darwin is available or not.” The foot isn’t broken but there is swelling.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.