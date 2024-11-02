Dart’s 515 yards, six touchdowns lead No. 19 Ole Miss in 63-31 win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jaxon Dart set single-game Ole Miss records for yards passing and passing touchdowns in the Rebels’ 63-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday. Dart went 25 of 31 passing for 515 yards with six touchdowns, including four in the first half. Jordan Watkins also set school records by catching five of the scores and hauling in eight passes for 254 yards. Ole Miss punted just twice and was stopped on the goal line in its only three drive failures of the day. Arkansas back-up quarterback Malachi Singleton ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Razorbacks’ brightest spot.

