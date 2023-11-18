Dartmouth runs over Brown, gains share of Ivy League championship

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Q Jones rushed for 124 yards with two touchdowns and Dartmouth ran over Brown 38-13, lifting the Big Green into a three-way tie for the Ivy League championship. Dartmouth’s win and Yale’s 23-18 victory over Harvard leaves the three teams tied atop the Ivy League with 5-2 records. Dartmouth took control of the game in the second quarter, scoring 21 points to build a 28-7 halftime lead. Jones, who had a 19-yard TD run in the first quarter, added a 38-yarder for a 14-0 lead. Jackson Proctor threw a touchdown pass and added a 78-yard run for the touchdown that made it 28-7. Dartmouth had 386 yards rushing.

