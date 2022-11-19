Dartmouth grounds out 30-7 victory over Brown

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Nick Howard ran for two touchdowns, Dartmouth had 293 yards on the ground, and the Big Green defeated Brown 30-7 on Saturday.

Noah Roper led Dartmouth with 88 yards rushing as eight players shared 54 rushing attempts with an average of 5.4 yards per carry.

Dartmouth had 422 yards total offense and held Brown to 174 yards.

Ryan Bloch kicked three short field goals for Dartmouth (3-7, 2-5 Ivy League).

Allen Smith scored late in the fourth quarter to help Brown (3-7, 1-6) avoid the shutout.

