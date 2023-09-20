Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens, an innovator and the school’s winningest coach, dies at 66

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Buddy Teevens, the innovative Ivy League football coach who brought robot tackling dummies to Dartmouth practices, has died of injuries he sustained from a bicycle accident in March. He was 66. School president Sian Leah Beilock and athletic director Mike Harrity announced Teevens’ death in a letter to the Dartmouth community. Teevens was a former star Dartmouth quarterback who went on to become the school’s all-time wins leader with a 117-101-2 record in 23 seasons. He also helped develop robotic tackling dummies for practice to help decrease wear and tear on players.

