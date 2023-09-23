Dartmouth defeats Lehigh 34-17 just a few days after death of longtime coach Buddy Teevens

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Q Jones ran for 99 yards with a touchdown, Nick Howard added two rushing touchdowns, and Dartmouth defeated Lehigh 34-17, just four days after the death of longtime coach Buddy Teevens. The Big Green churned out 219 yards on the ground, 349 total yards, and held the Mountain Hawks to 167 yards and eight first downs. Dylan Cadwallader’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Paxton Scott gave Dartmouth a 17-10 lead with 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter and the Big Green put the game in hand with two third-quarter touchdowns — a 1-yard run by Howard and a 10-yard run by Jones.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.