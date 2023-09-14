Dartmouth College basketball players file petition seeking to be represented by union

BOSTON (AP) — Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have become the latest college athletes to attempt to unionize. A petition filed with the National Labor Relations Board by the Service Employees International Union identified 15 players from the Ivy League school seeking representation. The SEIU was listed as the petitioner, with Dartmouth and its board of trustees identified as the employer. A Dartmouth spokesperson provided a statement to The Associated Press, confirming the petition had been filed seeking to represent the players and declaring it was under review. Northwestern University’s football team made a bid to form the first union for college athletes in 2014.

