Darthard scores season-high 18 points, provides timely boost for Oklahoma in 74-71 win over Cincy

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard scored a season-high 18 points and his two free throws with 13.3 seconds left in overtime help carry Oklahoma to its 20th win of the season in a 74-71 victory over Cincinnati. Freshman reserve Jizzle James scored 16 points for Cincinnati. After Darthard’s final free throws, following a Cincinnati timeout, the Bearcats drove the length of the floor to set up a shot for Simas Lukosius who came off a screen for a deep 3-pointer that bounced off the rim and time expired. Darthard’s 3 with 15 seconds left in regulation gave Oklahoma a 67-66 lead.

