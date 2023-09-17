Dart runs for 2 TDs, throws for a third, as No. 17 Ole Miss pulls away to beat Georgia Tech 48-23

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as No. 17 Mississippi pulled away in the final 10 minutes to defeat Georgia Tech 48-23. Ole Miss (3-0) needed a 45-yard field goal from Caden Davis, a 68-yard touchdown reception by Jordan Watkins from Dart and a 1-yard run by Quinshon Judkins to seal the win after Georgia Tech pulled within 24-17 with 10:31 remaining. Dart finished 10 of 18 passing for 251 yards and added 14 rushes for 136 yards. Haynes King led Georgia Tech with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

