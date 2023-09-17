Dart runs for 2 TDs, throws for a third, as No. 17 Ole Miss pulls away to beat Georgia Tech 48-23

By CHRIS BURROWS The Associated Press
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to pass during the second half the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Graning]

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as No. 17 Mississippi pulled away in the final 10 minutes to defeat Georgia Tech 48-23. Ole Miss (3-0) needed a 45-yard field goal from Caden Davis, a 68-yard touchdown reception by Jordan Watkins from Dart and a 1-yard run by Quinshon Judkins to seal the win after Georgia Tech pulled within 24-17 with 10:31 remaining. Dart finished 10 of 18 passing for 251 yards and added 14 rushes for 136 yards. Haynes King led Georgia Tech with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

