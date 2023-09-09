Dart produces, Pratt sits, as No. 20 Ole Miss tops No. 24 Tulane, 37-20

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaxson Dart accounted for 308 yards and passed for two touchdowns and No. 20 Mississippi pulled away to beat 24th-ranked Tulane 37-20 on Saturday as injured Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt watched from the sideline. Caden Davis kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to give Ole Miss (2-0) a 10-point lead with 1:53 left, and defensive end Jared Ivey picked up a fumble caused by Khari Coleman’s sack and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. Dart passed for passed for 267 yards and rushed for 41. Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Tuesday that Pratt was “fine.” But the coach started backup Kai Horton instead. Pratt had taken a big hit at the end of a 37-17 victory over South Alabama.

