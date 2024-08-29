Dart, No. 6 Ole Miss open season of high expectations against FCS Furman

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart is hoping this team handles adversity as well as last year’s group. If so, that could be a good sign for the sixth-ranked Rebels heading into their opener against FCS Furman. Ole Miss won 11 games for the first time last season and Dart says part of that success came from how the group handled tough times. Dart is entering his third year as a starter and has standout playmakers like wide receivers Tre Harris and South Carolina transfer Juice Wells. The defense is fortified by transfers like defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.