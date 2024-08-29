Dart, No. 6 Ole Miss open season of high expectations against FCS Furman

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
FILE - Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) carries for a first down over Tulane defensive back DJ Douglas (12) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Mississippi won 37-20. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart is hoping this team handles adversity as well as last year’s group. If so, that could be a good sign for the sixth-ranked Rebels heading into their opener against FCS Furman. Ole Miss won 11 games for the first time last season and Dart says part of that success came from how the group handled tough times. Dart is entering his third year as a starter and has standout playmakers like wide receivers Tre Harris and South Carolina transfer Juice Wells. The defense is fortified by transfers like defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen.

