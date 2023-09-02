Dart, Harris combination is dominant as No. 22 Mississippi pulls away from Mercer 73-7

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw four touchdown passes, including three to Tre Harris in the opening four minutes as No. 22 Mississippi rolled to a 73-7 rout of Mercer. Ole Miss opened with four consecutive touchdown drives and built a 38-7 halftime lead. Dart was 11 of 11 for 237 yards in the early surge and finished 18 of 23 passing for 334 yards before yielding to Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders midway through the third quarter. Harris had four TD catches to break the school’s single-game record. Mercer scored on its first offensive snap, a 75-yard run by quarterback Carter Peevy.

