Dart completes 1st 24 passes to set SEC record, No. 6 Ole Miss beats Middle Tennessee 52-3

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart completed his first 24 passes to set Southeastern Conference and school records, finishing 25 of 27 for 377 yards in No. 6 Mississippi’s 52-3 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The streak ended when Dart and Tre Harris couldn’t connect on a crossing pattern with 9:56 reaming. Dart, who completed 30 passes in a row over two games, broke the SEC record of 23 straight completions to start a game set by Tennessee’s Tee Martin against South Carolina in 1998. Dart had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. in the fourth. Henry Parrish Jr. had career highs with 165 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

