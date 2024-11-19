Darrion Williams, Elijah Hawkins, JT Toppin lead Texas Tech over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 98-64

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 19 points, Elijah Hawkins and JT Toppin posted double-doubles, and Texas Tech breezed to a 98-64 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Williams made 8 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers, adding four rebounds and four assists for the Red Raiders (4-0). Hawkins finished with 10 points and 11 assists, while Toppin pitched in with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Christian Moore scored 21 points to lead the Golden Lions (1-5), who have lost all five of their games on the road.

