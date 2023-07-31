Darrian Beavers pushing for starting job as Giants linebacker despite coming off knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beavers was pushing for a starting job at inside linebacker for the New York Giants a year ago when his rookie season was ended by a torn ACL during a preseason game. He endured surgery, the ups and downs of rehabilitation and ultimately the disappointment of watching practices, sitting in meetings and learning over the next five months. Beavers is back for a second go-around this season, and there is a good chance he is going to get a run at starting again. New York lost inside linebacker Jarrad Davis to an ACL injury during the offseason.

