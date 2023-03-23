Darren Waller’s journey to NFL success included obstacles

Darren Waller had just returned from his honeymoon with Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum when the Raiders traded him across the country to the New York Giants. Welcome to married life as a professional athlete. Waller’s journey to NFL stardom has been complicated. He was a wide receiver at Georgia Tech and was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Waller spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve, was suspended four games in 2016 and received a full suspension for 2017 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He fought hard to overcome his addiction and thrived in Jon Gruden’s offense after the Raiders signed him off Baltimore’s practice squad in 2018.

