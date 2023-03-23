Darren Waller’s journey to NFL success included obstacles

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller runs into the end zone to score on a 24-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants, who will send the Las Vegas Raiders a third-round draft pick, two people familiar with the deal said Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

Darren Waller had just returned from his honeymoon with Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum when the Raiders traded him across the country to the New York Giants. Welcome to married life as a professional athlete. Waller’s journey to NFL stardom has been complicated. He was a wide receiver at Georgia Tech and was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Waller spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve, was suspended four games in 2016 and received a full suspension for 2017 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He fought hard to overcome his addiction and thrived in Jon Gruden’s offense after the Raiders signed him off Baltimore’s practice squad in 2018.

