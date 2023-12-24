Darren Grainger throws for 3 TDs, runs for 2 as Georgia State rolls past Utah State in Potato Bowl

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more, Freddie Brock rushed for 276 yards and a score, and Georgia State rolled past Utah State 45-22 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Georgia State had lost five of six entering the game but scored 31 straight points to break it open. Utah State fell apart after rolling up 161 yards of offense in the first quarter, tallying just 186 yards in the final three periods. Grainger was 19-of-22 passing and rushed for 111 yards, accounting for 368 yards of total offense to earn MVP honors.

