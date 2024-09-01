Darren Baker, son of longtime manager Dusty Baker, called up by Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darren Baker spent much of his childhood around baseball. Sunday was the first time he woke up knowing he was a major leaguer. The second baseman, the son of two-time All-Star and longtime manager Dusty Baker, was one of the Washington Nationals’ roster additions when he had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester. Baker’s first two calls were to his parents, who arrived in Washington from the West Coast early Sunday morning and arrived in time for the Nationals’ series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Baker was not in the lineup.

