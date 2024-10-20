Darrell Green gets his No. 28 retired by Washington more than two decades since his final season

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders retired Darrell Green’s No. 28 jersey at halftime of their game against the Carolina Panthers. The Hall of Fame cornerback finally received that honor in the second season of the team being under new ownership. Green acknowledged he did not have a relationship with the organization since retiring over 20 years ago. No one has worn 28 since, but it was not retired when Dan Snyder owned the team. Green is the fifth player to have his number retired by Washington after Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9, Bobby Mitchell’s No. 49, Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 and Sean Taylor’s No. 21.

