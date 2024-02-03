DaRon Holmes II scores 34 as No. 21 Dayton rallies past St. Bonaventure 76-71

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half, helping No. 21 Dayton rally past St. Bonaventure for a 76-71 victory. Enoch Cheeks added 13 points as 18-3 Dayton earned its second straight win since a 69-64 loss at Richmond last weekend. Holmes also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots in a terrific all-around performance. Mika Adams-Woods led the Bonnies with 17 points. Charles Pride had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

