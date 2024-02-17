DaRon Holmes II scores 29, pulls down 10 rebounds as No. 16 Dayton outlasts Fordham 78-70

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II got his eighth double-double of the season with 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 16 Dayton past Fordham 78-70 on Saturday. Dayton (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10), eyeing an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time in seven years, picked up its second win of the week after a setback at VCU on Feb. 9. Antrell Charlton’s fast-break layup got Fordham back within three points with 2:07 left, but the Rams missed their next four shots, and a basket and three free throws by Holmes sealed the win for Dayton.

