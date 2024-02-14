DaRon Holmes II scores 24 and No. 16 Dayton pulls away late to beat Duquesne 75-59

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 16 Dayton bounced back from an ugly loss and ran away from Duquesne 75-59. Down by four with 6:17 left in the game, the Flyers went on a furious 22-2 run and played terrific defense to bury the Dukes late. Nate Santos had 15 points and eight rebounds for Dayton (20-4, 10-2 Atlantic 10). Jimmy Clark III had 14 points and Jake DiMichele added 12 for Duquesne (14-10, 4-7), which entered the game having won five of the last six.

