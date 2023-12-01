DaRon Bland has NFL-leading 8th interception for Cowboys after getting burned by Seahawks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland added to his NFL-leading interception total with a nifty pick, though that really didn’t make up for the big plays against the Dallas Cowboys cornerback before they rallied to beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-35. Bland’s eighth interception of the season late in the third quarter did end a streak of three consecutive TD drives for Seattle. The Seahawks entered the game without an offensive touchdown on their previous 20 possessions. That streak ended with DK Metcalf’s 73-yard catch-and-run TD against Bland on their opening drive. Bland also gave up a 34-yard catch by Metcalf and had a pass interference penalty in the end zone before halftime.

