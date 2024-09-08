Darnold throws 2 TD passes and Van Ginkel scores on a 1-handed INT as Vikings easily top Giants 28-6

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes in a highly efficient performance and Andrew Van Ginkel scored on a spectacular one-handed 10-yard interception return to lead the Minnesota Vikings to an easy 28-6 victory over the woeful New York Giants on Sunday.

Darnold, who played his home games at MetLife Stadium for three seasons after being taken No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2018, had touchdown passes of 3 yards to Justin Jefferson and 21 to Jalen Nailor in his Vikings debut.

Darnold also had a 22-yard pass to Josh Oliver to help set up Aaron Jones’ 3-yard TD run that put Minnesota ahead 7-3 late in the first quarter and got Kevin O’Connell’s team off to a good start as it looks to rebound from a disappointing 7-10 season.

Van Ginkel’s left-handed grab of Daniel Jones’ swing pass deep in his own territory late in the third quarter put an exclamation point on a solid defensive performance by Brian Flores’ unit and had Giants fans booing loudly as they headed to the exits down 28-6.

Darnold, who signed as a free agent after being a backup in San Francisco last season, was 19 of 24 for 208 yards and one interception that came on a deflected pass. He’s starting because first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Jefferson had four catches for 59 yards, with his TD coming on a quick slant on a fourth-down pass. It capped a 99-yard drive that he ignited with a 44-yard catch.

Graham Gano kicked field goals of 23 and 50 yards for the Giants, who played just like the team that posted a 6-11 record last season.

Jones, who was coming off major knee surgery, did not play well and got little help from either his new revamped offensive line or his receivers. First-round draft pick Malik Nabers had five receptions for 66 yards, including two for 25 yards.

Jones finished 22 of 42 for 186 yards and two interceptions.

Giants co-owner and chief executive John Mara said after last season he wanted to see significant progress this year. But New York did little on offense with coach Brian Daboll taking over the play calling and the Giants got little pressure on Darnold despite acquiring edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina in the offseason.

Injuries

Vikings: WR Jordan Addison was ruled out after an ankle injury in the second half.

Giants: Returner Gunner Olszewski aggravated a groin injury in pregame warmups and did not play. WR Darius Slayton handled punt returns and running backs Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy had kickoffs. … LB Carter Coughlin, who was elevated off the practice squad, sustained a first-half pectoral injury. … CB Nick McCloud left in the second half with a knee injury.

Up Next:

Vikings: Host San Francisco next Sunday.

Giants: at Washington next Sunday.

