Darmstadt is relegated from the Bundesliga. Late penalty slightly helps Cologne survival hopes

BERLIN (AP) — Darmstadt has been relegated from the Bundesliga with a 1-0 loss at home to fellow promoted side Heidenheim. Darmstadt remained bottom of the Bundesliga with just 17 points from 31 rounds and can’t now catch Mainz in the relegation playoff spot with only three rounds remaining. Florian Kainz scored a stoppage-time penalty to boost Cologne’s survival hopes with a 1-1 draw at Mainz. Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin drew 0-0 for a point each in their bids for survival.

