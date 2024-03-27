Darlington will honor late NASCAR Cup champion Yarborough during throwback weekend in May

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington Raceway will honor the late Cale Yarborough at its annual NASCAR throwback weekend in May. The track will display Yarborough’s No. 29 Oldsmobile Cutlass that he drove in 1987 and 1988 at its museum just outside the facility. Yarborough died on New Year’s Eve after a long illness at the age of 84. Yarborough was a South Carolina native who grew up not far from the track. He won five Southern 500s there, second all-time to Jeff Gordon’s six victories. The NASCAR Cup Series garage at the track already bears Yarborough’s name.

