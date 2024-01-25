Darlington Raceway’s next NASCAR throwback weekend going back to racing’s roots

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington Raceway is going back to NASCAR’s racing roots. The track announced that its latest throwback weekend in May will celebrate grassroots racing and how racers at the NASCAR’s top national series began on local track. Throwback weekend at the track “Too Tough To Tame” has become a popular stop for drivers, teams and fans. The weekend will feature races from NASCAR’s three top series ending with the Cup Series Goodyear 400 on May 12.

