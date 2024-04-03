Darling takes 1-shot lead after opening round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Hannah Darling had a wild finish of birdies and a few bogeys. She shot 66 and leads the Augusta National Women’s Amateur after the opening round. Darling had only one par on her second nine at Champions Retreat. Among those one shot behind is the top women’s amateur in the world Ingrid Lindblad. The Swede returned for a fifth year at LSU for moments like this. She was in the group at 67 that includes rising Thai star Eila Galitsky and Francesca Fiorellini of Italy. The top 30 and ties after Thursday advance to Saturday’s final round at Augusta National.

