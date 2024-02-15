Dark in the park: Cleveland Guardians to start April 8 home opener following total solar eclipse

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will throw the first pitch at their 2024 home opener after the earth, moon and sun align. Cleveland’s first game at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox will begin on April 8 at 5:10 p.m. — two hours following a total solar eclipse, an event that hasn’t happened in Northeast Ohio since 1806 and won’t again until 2444. The ballpark’s gates will open at 2 p.m., giving fans a chance to observe the eclipse, which will peak at 3:13 p.m. and last four minutes. The Guardians have typically played their opener at 4:10 p.m. but adjusted the start after consulting with city officials who are expecting Cleveland’s downtown to be crowded with visitors.

