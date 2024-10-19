Darius Wilson, Malachi Imoh, Bronson Yoder power William & Mary to 35-28 victory over Campbell

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and Malachi Imoh and Bronson Yoder both topped 100 yards and rushed for a touchdown to help William & Mary hold off Campbell 35-28. Imoh had the game’s first score on a 33-yard run and finished with 122 yards on 12 carries for William & Mary (5-2, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Yoder totaled 131 yards on 24 carries, and he gave the Tribe a 28-21 lead with a 6-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. Wilson added a short touchdown run to give William & Mary a 14-0 lead and he connected with JT Mayo for an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter and tossed a 6-yarder to Hollis Mathis to give the Tribe a two-score lead midway through the final quarter.

