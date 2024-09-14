Darius Taylor runs for two scores and catches another, Minnesota beats Nevada 27-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Taylor ran for 124 yards and two scores and caught a touchdown pass as Minnesota geared up for Big Ten play by beating Nevada 27-0 Saturday.

Kerry Brown had two interceptions and Ethan Robinson one for Minnesota, which blanked its second straight overmatched opponent and has allowed one touchdown in three games. It beat FCS Rhode Island 48-0 last week after losing 19-17 to North Carolina.

Minnesota last shut out consecutive opponents in October 1962.

Taylor had an 80-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. The sixth-longest rushing score in school history included breaking through a couple missed tackles near the line of scrimmage and Taylor cutting back across the field over the final 20 yards.

Despite missing seven games, the sophomore led the Gophers with 799 yards last season. A leg injury kept him out of this year’s season opener against North Carolina and he had 14 carries for 64 yards last week.

Max Brosmer finished 16 of 25 for 191 yards and a touchdown as the Gophers (2-1) averaged 6.66 yards per play and finished with a 386-172 advantage in total yards.

Under pressure much of the game thanks to an overmatched offensive line, Nevada’s dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis was 15 of 23 for 114 yards with three interceptions and ran 10 times for minus-1 yards. He was sacked four times.

Flags were again a problem for Nevada (1-3). The Wolf Pack had eight infractions for 89 yards, including a defensive pass interference inside the 10 and an unsportsmanlike conduct that gave Minnesota a first down when deep inside its own territory. In last week’s 20-17 loss to Georgia Southern, Nevada committed 14 penalties for 134 yards.

Kesich Kicks Into Record Book

Dragan Kesich made a 52-yard field goal for Minnesota in the first quarter. His fifth career make from at least 50 yards establishes a new school record surpassing Emmett Carpenter (2015-18) and Chip Lohmiller (1984-87).

The Takeaway

Nevada: Averaging just 17.3 points per game, the Wolf Pack will need better offensive line play to let Lewis operate and they need to quit taking drive-killing or drive-extending penalties.

Minnesota: In recent years, Minnesota’s offensive success has largely been via its running game. With Brosmer at the helm, the Gophers have also shown they can be successful through the air, a two-pronged attack needed in Big Ten play.

Up Next

Nevada: Home against FCS Eastern Washington Saturday.

Minnesota: Opens Big Ten play by hosting Iowa Saturday.

