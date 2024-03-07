Darius Brown II’s seven 3-pointers lead No. 22 Utah State past San Jose State 90-70 for MWC title

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Darius Brown II scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers, Mason Falslev had 20 points and No. 22 Utah State beat San Jose State 90-70 to clinch a share of the Mountain West Conference regular-season title. Great Osobor added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Javon Jackson had 15 points. Brown’s hot shooting fueled Utah State’s 53% clip from the field and 59% mark from long distance. Brown made his first six 3-point attempts before missing his first shot seven minutes into the second half. Falslev was 8 of 11 from the field.

