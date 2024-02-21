Darius Brown II, Utah State take over first in Mountain West, beating No. 19 San Diego State 68-63

By CARSON HILTON The Associated Press
Utah State guard Darius Brown II (10) reacts after making a 3-pointer against San Diego State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eli Lucero]

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Darius Brown II scored a season-high 25 points and Utah State beat No. 19 San Diego State 68-63 to take sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference. Great Osobor matched his career high with seven assists while adding 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies, who went ahead for good late in the first half on a 3-pointer by Brown. Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points for the Aztecs, who have lost five of their past six road games. San Diego State went 3 of 19 from beyond the arc.

