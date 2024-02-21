Darius Brown II, Utah State take over first in Mountain West, beating No. 19 San Diego State 68-63

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Darius Brown II scored a season-high 25 points and Utah State beat No. 19 San Diego State 68-63 to take sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference. Great Osobor matched his career high with seven assists while adding 17 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies, who went ahead for good late in the first half on a 3-pointer by Brown. Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points for the Aztecs, who have lost five of their past six road games. San Diego State went 3 of 19 from beyond the arc.

