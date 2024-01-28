Darius Brown II leads No. 18 Utah State over Boise State in overtime

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Darius Brown II scored 19 points, Ian Martinez had 18 and No. 18 Utah State beat Boise State 90-84 in overtime. Great Osobor had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Utah State, which earned its second straight win. Josh Uduje had 18 points on perfect shooting from the field. The Aggies trailed 75-72 with 1:05 left in regulation, but Uduje made a jumper with 10 seconds to go. After O’Mar Stanley went 1 for 2 at the line for Boise State, Martinez converted a tying layup with 1.3 seconds left. Utah State then went 10 for 11 at the line in overtime. Tyson Degenhart scored 24 points for Boise State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.