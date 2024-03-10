Darius Brown II hits winning 3-pointer to give No. 22 Utah State 87-85 win over New Mexico

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Darius Brown II hit the winning 3-pointer with five seconds to play, Ian Martinez scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and No. 22 Utah State secured its first outright Mountain West regular-season title with an 87-85 win over New Mexico. The game was tied 84-all when Brown hit the decisive 3-pointer for an 87-84 lead. New Mexico’s Jaelen House hit a free throw with two seconds to go. Great Osobor had 21 points and Brown finished with 19 for Utah State, which has been a member of the conference since 2013. Mustapha Amzil led the Lobos with 18 points and Donovan Dent had 17.

