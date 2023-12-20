Darin Green Jr. hits 6 3s, scores 24; Florida St. beats N. Florida 91-75, snaps 4-game skid

Darin Green Jr. hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting to help Florida State beat North Florida 91-75 for the Seminoles’ first win in nearly a month. Florida State snapped a four-game skid and won for the first time since a 77-11 victory against then-No. 18 Colorado at the Sunshine Slam on Nov. 21. Green, a fifth-year senior who began his career at UCF, has 1,515 career points. Chaz Lanier, the only North Florida player to score in double figures, hit five 3pointers and finished with 22 points — 17 in the first half. The Seminoles shot 51% from the field, hit 10 3s and outrebounded North Florida 44-27, including a 23-8 advantage on the offensive glass. Florida State outscored the Ospreys 23-8 in second-chance points.

