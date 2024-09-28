Darian Mensah throws for 3 TDs and Tulane routs South Florida 45-10 to begin AAC play

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Redshirt freshman Darian Mensah threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, with two touchdowns in less than three minutes going to Mario Williams for a 31-point lead in the second quarter, and Tulane routed South Florida 45-10. The Tulane defense recovered a fumble on back-to-back possessions — leading to two touchdowns to take a 31-0 lead. Tyler Grubbs forced a fumble that Rayshawn Pleasant recovered, and Williams hauled in a 53-yard touchdown. On the next South Florida drive, Gerrod Henderson had a strip sack, recovered by Parker Petersen. Mensah and Williams connected again from 27 yards out to capitalize on a short field. South Florida starting quarterback Byrum Brown received medical attention before gingerly walking off the field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.