Daria Kasatkina highlights social media abuse after reaching the semifinals at the WTA Elite Trophy

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Daria Kasatkina highlighted the social media abuse she has received after becoming the first player to reach the semifinals of WTA Elite Trophy. The sixth-seeded Kasatkina beat 11th-seeded Magda Linette 6-3, 6-4. She then wrote on social media that she won her match but the abuse she gets “is completely out of control.” Kasatkina beat top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in her first round-robin match in the Azalea group of the second-tier postseason event. Krejcikova and Linette have been eliminated. Third-seeded Jelena Ostapenko rallied to beat Donna Vekic 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win her opening match in the Orchid group.

