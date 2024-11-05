Darcy Kuemper makes 16 saves for 32nd career shutout in the Kings’ 3-0 victory over the Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves for his first shutout of the season and 32nd overall, helping the Los Angeles Kings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist and Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala also scored. The Kings have won two of their last three.

Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators. They are 1-2-1 in their last four.

Kopitar opened the scoring with 6:36 remaining in the opening period. Saros denied the Kings captain’s first shot, but Kopitar collected the rebound below the goal line and banked it off the netminder’s skate.

Fiala, a former Predator, made it 2-0 35 seconds into the third.

The Kings held Nashville to just three third-period shots on goal, the first coming with 3:55 remaining and Saros pulled for an extra attacker.

Takeaways

Kings: On Saturday night in a shootout loss to Chicago, the Kings held a 2-0 lead after two periods. On Monday, Los Angeles dominated the third period, holding a 12-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Predators: The Predators continue their struggle to score goals. Nashville’s opponents have scored first in nine of 12 games this season. The Predators entered Monday 26th in the NHL with 2.64 goals per game.

Key moment

Just 1:11 into the second period, Kuemper denied Colton Sissons’ backhand shot from the low slot to preserve a one-goal lead.

Key stat

Kuemper improved to 7-2-3 in 13 appearances against Nashville. Three of those wins have come via shutout.

Up next

Los Angeles is at Minnesota on Tuesday night. Nashville is at Washington on Wednesday night.

