D’Aquila’s goal in the 85th gives the Thorns a 1-0 win over the Wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Izzy D’Aquila scored in the 85th minute to give the Portland Thorns a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Wave in the National Women’s Soccer League. The victory snapped a three-game winless streak for the Thorns (8-5-3). D’Aquila broke through in the waning minutes of regulation, celebrating by making peace signs with her hands and playfully sticking out her tongue. This weekend’s games are the last for the NWSL before a break for the Olympics.

