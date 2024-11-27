Daquan Davis scores 16 of his 19 in the second half and Florida State cruises past Western Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daquan Davis scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, Jamir Watkins added 14 points and Florida State cruised past Western Carolina 91-57 on Tuesday. Florida State opened the game on a 16-2 run after Western Carolina made just one of its first eight shots. Malique Ewin scored 10 of Florida State’s opening 12 points and it was 20-5 before WCU made its third field goal of the game at 11:29. The Seminoles led 49-26 at halftime with 21 combined points from Ewin and Bostyn Holt. Six of WCU’s nine made shots were from 3-point range as Florida State’s size caused problems in the paint. Florida State improved to 7-1 for the first time since the 2019-00 season.

