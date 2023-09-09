Danty and Jelonch could play for France against Uruguay in 2nd Rugby World Cup game

PARIS (AP) — France backs coach Laurent Labit says center Jonathan Danty and flanker Anthony Jelonch could feature in the team’s second Rugby World Cup pool game against Uruguay next week. Danty is recovering from a sore hamstring after a try-scoring appearance in the 41-17 warmup win against Australia two Sundays ago. Labit says he should be back next week. Jelonch is ahead of schedule after working his way back from rupturing his ACL in late February. But hooker Julien Marchand could face several weeks out after sustaining a hamstring injury in the tournament-opening 27-13 win against New Zealand on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.