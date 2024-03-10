Dante’s 19 points, 12 rebounds leads Oregon over Utah 66-65

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Oregon beat Utah 66-65. Gabe Madsen’s 3-pointer pulled Utah to 66-63 with 3:49 remaining, and Deivon Smith’s two free throws capped the scoring with 38 seconds left. Jermaine Couisnard missed a layup on the Ducks’ ensuing possession, but Ben Carlson missed a 3-pointer for the Utes to end it. Couisnard added 14 points and Jackson Shelstad had 12 for Oregon (20-11, 12-8 Pac-12), which missed its last five shots. Branden Carlson scored 19 points to lead Utah (18-13, 9-11).

