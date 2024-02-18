Dante scores 22 with late dunk, sends Oregon past Oregon State 60-58

By The Associated Press
Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno drives to the basket against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amanda Loman]

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 22 points and dunked the game-winner with one second left as Oregon held off a furious rally by Oregon State to post a 60-58 victory. Dante made 9 of 13 shots for the Ducks (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12 Conference), who beat the Beavers (11-15, 3-12) for a sixth straight time — including three two-point wins in a row in Corvallis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.