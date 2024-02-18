Dante scores 22 with late dunk, sends Oregon past Oregon State 60-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 22 points and dunked the game-winner with one second left as Oregon held off a furious rally by Oregon State to post a 60-58 victory. Dante made 9 of 13 shots for the Ducks (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12 Conference), who beat the Beavers (11-15, 3-12) for a sixth straight time — including three two-point wins in a row in Corvallis.

