Dante scores 18, Oregon holds off Arizona St. for 75-70 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Keeshawn Barthelemy scored added 15 points and Oregon blew most of a 12-point lead before the Ducks beat Arizona State 75-70. Will Richardson added 14 points for Oregon. The Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) rebounded from a 91-75 loss at No. 5 Arizona last time out to win for the fourth time in the last five games. DJ Horne, who had scored eight combined points in the previous three games, scored 18 points for Arizona State (16-8, 7-6). Frankie Collins, who was scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting in the first half, finished with 13 points, six rebound and four assists. The Sun Devils have lost five of their last six games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.